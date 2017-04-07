Write or Paste Multi-Line Code in Scala REPL

I love Python and ipython, so I often crave similar experience when working with Scala.

Scala already has a built in REPL which is a huge plus, however, I wasn’t sure how to copy/paste multi-line text.

For example, I had a snippet of code saved somewhere that looked as such:

someList .map(someFunction) 1 2 3 someList . map ( someFunction )

This would work fine if entered like this:

someList.map(someFunction) 1 2 someList . map ( someFunction )

But Scala would evaluate the someList first, if input was entered across multiple lines.

Turns out, Scala REPL has a :paste command to support a paste mode. So you can just do:

:paste // Hit enter someList .map(someFunction) //Hit ctr+D to execute block of code 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 : paste // Hit enter someList . map ( someFunction ) //Hit ctr+D to execute block of code

I often use Ammonite, an ipython like took for Scala REPL. It suffers from the same problem, but does not support the :paste command.

Similar behavior, however, can be achieved by simple wrapping your code in brackets, as such:

{ someList .map() } 1 2 3 4 5 { someList . map ( ) }

Wrapping the code in {} , unfortunately will make tab completion useless. So while this works great for copy/pasting code, it does not work when I am trying to prototype something, and would like to spread it out across multiple lines.