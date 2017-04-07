Write or Paste Multi-Line Code in Scala REPL

I love Python and ipython, so I often crave similar experience when working with Scala.
Scala already has a built in REPL which is a huge plus, however, I wasn’t sure how to copy/paste multi-line text.
For example, I had a snippet of code saved somewhere that looked as such:
|
1
2
3
|
someList
.map(someFunction)
This would work fine if entered like this:
|
1
2
|
someList.map(someFunction)
But Scala would evaluate the
someList first, if input was entered across multiple lines.
Turns out, Scala REPL has a
:paste command to support a paste mode. So you can just do:
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
|
:paste // Hit enter
someList
.map(someFunction)
//Hit ctr+D to execute block of code
I often use Ammonite, an ipython like took for Scala REPL. It suffers from the same problem, but does not support the
:paste command.
Similar behavior, however, can be achieved by simple wrapping your code in brackets, as such:
|
1
2
3
4
5
|
{
someList
.map()
}
Wrapping the code in
{}, unfortunately will make tab completion useless. So while this works great for copy/pasting code, it does not work when I am trying to prototype something, and would like to spread it out across multiple lines.
If you know how to write
. chained functions across multiple line AND keep the tab completion working, or any other cool Scala REPL tricks, please let me know in the comment area bellow.
