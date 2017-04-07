Alex Kras

Write or Paste Multi-Line Code in Scala REPL

I love Python and ipython, so I often crave similar experience when working with Scala.

Scala already has a built in REPL which is a huge plus, however, I wasn’t sure how to copy/paste multi-line text.

For example, I had a snippet of code saved somewhere that looked as such:

1
2
3
someList
   .map(someFunction)
 

This would work fine if entered like this:

1
2
someList.map(someFunction)
 

But Scala would evaluate the someList first, if input was entered across multiple lines.

Turns out, Scala REPL has a :paste command to support a paste mode. So you can just do:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
:paste // Hit enter
 
someList
   .map(someFunction)
 
//Hit ctr+D to execute block of code
 

I often use Ammonite, an ipython like took for Scala REPL. It suffers from the same problem, but does not support the :paste command.

Similar behavior, however, can be achieved by simple wrapping your code in brackets, as such:

1
2
3
4
5
{
someList
   .map()
}
 

Wrapping the code in {}, unfortunately will make tab completion useless. So while this works great for copy/pasting code, it does not work when I am trying to prototype something, and would like to spread it out across multiple lines.

If you know how to write . chained functions across multiple line AND keep the tab completion working, or any other cool Scala REPL tricks, please let me know in the comment area bellow.

Get notified of new posts on Facebook
