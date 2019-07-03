Work Hard and Advertise

I recently watched the following speech by Arnold Schwarzenegger:

It had a lot of good points, but one quote by Ted Turner really stood out for me:

Early to bed, early to rise, work like hell, and advertise

Mr. Schwarzenegger then went on to explain the meaning of the second half of this quote. It’s not enough to just work hard. You have to work hard and then you have to tell people about your work and your results. That is the path to success.

This got me thinking about my experiment with over a year without self promotion. It definitely had its benefits, but it also had its drawbacks. My hopes that somebody else would share my content did not materialize.

To be fair, I didn’t write as much content that people could share in the first place. It’s a catch 22 type of deal. On one had, I had to write for people to share. On another, I’ve lost my motivation to write, since I had a feeling that nobody would read it anyway.

Please consider this post as an official notice that my one year without self promotion is over. Going forward I will resume to share some of my posts on social media sites like Hacker News and Reddit.