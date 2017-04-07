Save Ammonite (Scala REPL) History to File

I use Ammonite and ipython like REPL for Scala.

I find it handy to save history to file, so here is how to do it in Ammonite.

import java.io.BufferedWriter import java.io.FileWriter val file = new File("some-file.scala") val bw = new BufferedWriter(new FileWriter(file)) val history = repl.history.mkString("

") bw.write(history) bw.close() 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 import java . io . BufferedWriter import java . io . FileWriter val file = new File ( "some-file.scala" ) val bw = new BufferedWriter ( new FileWriter ( file ) ) val history = repl . history . mkString ( "

" ) bw . write ( history ) bw . close ( )

Ammonite exposes a global object called repl , which has a method called history . The code above converts history to a new line separated string and writes it to file.

Enjoy 🙂