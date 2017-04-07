Save Ammonite (Scala REPL) History to File

I use Ammonite and ipython like REPL for Scala.
I find it handy to save history to file, so here is how to do it in Ammonite.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
|
import java.io.BufferedWriter
import java.io.FileWriter
val file = new File("some-file.scala")
val bw = new BufferedWriter(new FileWriter(file))
val history = repl.history.mkString("\n")
bw.write(history)
bw.close()
Ammonite exposes a global object called
repl, which has a method called
history. The code above converts history to a new line separated string and writes it to file.
Enjoy 🙂
Leave a Reply