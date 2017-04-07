Alex Kras

Save Ammonite (Scala REPL) History to File

by Leave a Comment

I use Ammonite and ipython like REPL for Scala.

I find it handy to save history to file, so here is how to do it in Ammonite.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
import java.io.BufferedWriter
import java.io.FileWriter
val file = new File("some-file.scala")
val bw = new BufferedWriter(new FileWriter(file))
val history = repl.history.mkString("\n")
bw.write(history)
bw.close()
 

Ammonite exposes a global object called repl, which has a method called history. The code above converts history to a new line separated string and writes it to file.

Enjoy 🙂

Get notified of new posts on Facebook

Get notified of new posts on Facebook
I work at Apixio - a Data Science company for Healthcare - and We are Hiring. Please hit me up if you would like to join us.

Check out my Kindle Books

You Might Also Like

Leave a Reply