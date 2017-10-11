Restoring Original Visual Studio Code Icon

A lot of people don’t like the New Visual Studio Code (aka VS Code or just Code) icon and they prefer the old icon better. I am one of these people.
I was inspired by this comment to bring the old icon back.
If you want to do the same on MacOS, you can:
1. Download the original Code.icns file and code_file.icns file
2. Copy the original icons to over-ride new ones
|
1
2
|
cp Code.icns /Applications/Visual\ Studio\ Code.app/Contents/Resources/Code.icns
cp Code.icns /Applications/Visual\ Studio\ Code.app/Contents/Resources/code_file.icns
3. Force refresh Dock icons using the 3 lines bellow
|
1
2
3
|
touch /Applications/Visual\ Studio\ Code.app/
touch /Applications/Visual\ Studio\ Code.app/Contents/Info.plist
killall Dock
You should now have version 1.17 of VS Code running with the old Dock icon.
