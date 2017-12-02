Parsing “Ask HN: Who is hiring?” with Python and Hacker News API

Share this:

Have you heard of Hacker News? It’s a great mini social network dedicated to all things tech. Once a month they post a thread called “Ask HN: Who is hiring?”, where anyone can list their job openings.

With hundreds of comments it quickly gets overwhelming. Turns out it’s very easy to get the same data via Hacker News API.

For example, hitting https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/v0/item/8863.json?print=pretty will return the following:

{ "by" : "dhouston", "descendants" : 71, "id" : 8863, "kids" : [ 8952, 9224, 8917, 8884, 8887, 8943, 8869, 8958, 9005, 9671, 9067, 8940, 8908, 9055, 8865, 8881, 8872, 8873, 8955, 10403, 8903, 8928, 9125, 8998, 8901, 8902, 8907, 8894, 8878, 8980, 8870, 8934, 8876 ], "score" : 111, "time" : 1175714200, "title" : "My YC app: Dropbox - Throw away your USB drive", "type" : "story", "url" : "http://www.getdropbox.com/u/2/screencast.html" } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 { "by" : "dhouston" , "descendants" : 71 , "id" : 8863 , "kids" : [ 8952 , 9224 , 8917 , 8884 , 8887 , 8943 , 8869 , 8958 , 9005 , 9671 , 9067 , 8940 , 8908 , 9055 , 8865 , 8881 , 8872 , 8873 , 8955 , 10403 , 8903 , 8928 , 9125 , 8998 , 8901 , 8902 , 8907 , 8894 , 8878 , 8980 , 8870 , 8934 , 8876 ] , "score" : 111 , "time" : 1175714200 , "title" : "My YC app: Dropbox - Throw away your USB drive" , "type" : "story" , "url" : "http://www.getdropbox.com/u/2/screencast.html" }

Where kids are all of the comments on post specified via id 8863 .

For those following along, I highly recommend using iPython repl, which is only a pip install ipython away.

Step 1. Get the story ID

Story ID is in the URL of the page. For example, URL for Ask HN: Who is hiring? (December 2017) is : https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=15824597 , so ID is 15824597 .

Step 2. Get the Post Content

Content of the mains post is retrieved by changing ID in the link, resulting in https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/v0/item/15824597.json .

I created a function to construct the URL and used it to get the data, with the help of requests module.

import requests def getItemUrl(id): return 'https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/v0/item/{}.json'.format(str(id)) storyID = 15824597 story = requests.get(getItemUrl(storyID)).json() 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 import requests def getItemUrl ( id ) : return 'https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/v0/item/{}.json' . format ( str ( id ) ) storyID = 15824597 story = requests . get ( getItemUrl ( storyID ) ) . json ( )

At this point I have the story and a list of IDs of all of the “kids”.

Step 3. Get all comments

I used a similar process for all of the kids to get their content. The “who is hiring” post had over 600 comments, so I used tqdm module to show me the progress while I waited. I also used list comprehension instead of a regular for loop.

comments = [requests.get(getItemUrl(c)).json() for c in tqdm(story['kids'])] 1 2 comments = [ requests . get ( getItemUrl ( c ) ) . json ( ) for c in tqdm ( story [ 'kids' ] ) ]

After that I backed up all of the comments as a JSON file, just in case.

with open("who-is-hiring.json", "w") as f: json.dump(comments, f) 1 2 3 with open ( "who-is-hiring.json" , "w" ) as f : json . dump ( comments , f )

Step 4. Profit

I only wanted to see jobs close to my home, so I made a new list only containing comments that had “CA” in them. Turned out that some comments were deleted and had no text , so I added a check for that as well.

ca = [c for c in comments if "text" in c and "CA" in c['text']] 1 2 ca = [ c for c in comments if "text" in c and "CA" in c [ 'text' ] ]

Common way to write location in the comment is like San Francisco | CA , so I’ve split every comment text by CA . I took the resulting left side and split it by empty space to get all of the words. Finally I took 3 words to the left of CA and combined them back into one sentence, hoping that it would give me a good signal for the location.

Finally, I converted the list of locations to a set, in order to remove all duplicates.

locations = [] for c in ca: beforeca = c['text'].split("CA")[0] # Get everything to the left of CA loc = " ".join(beforeca.split(" ")[-3:]) # Get 3 words before CA locations.append(loc) # Save it set(locations) # Remove duplicates 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 locations = [ ] for c in ca : beforeca = c [ 'text' ] . split ( "CA" ) [ 0 ] # Get everything to the left of CA loc = " " . join ( beforeca . split ( " " ) [ - 3 : ] ) # Get 3 words before CA locations . append ( loc ) # Save it set ( locations ) # Remove duplicates

I got about 20 locations back. It was easy to look at all and identify a few that made sense for me. I picked out San Mateo and Redwood City.

Finally I wrote all matching comments into an HTML file.

tocheck = ["Redwood City", "San Mateo"] import codecs with codecs.open("res.html", "w", encoding="utf-8") as f: # Need codecs to write utf-8 in Python 2 for c in comments: for check in tocheck: if 'text' in c and check in c['text']: # If desired city f.write(c['text']) # Save to file f.write("<hr/>") # Separated by horizontal ruler 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 tocheck = [ "Redwood City" , "San Mateo" ] import codecs with codecs . open ( "res.html" , "w" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as f : # Need codecs to write utf-8 in Python 2 for c in comments : for check in tocheck : if 'text' in c and check in c [ 'text' ] : # If desired city f . write ( c [ 'text' ] ) # Save to file f . write ( "<hr/>" ) # Separated by horizontal ruler

I opened results in a web browser and they were exactly what I was hoping to see, demonstrated in the CodePen bellow.

See the Pen HN Results Demo by Alex (@akras14) on CodePen.

I thought this was pretty handy. Thanks Hacker News!

