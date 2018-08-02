One Year Without AMP

Share this:

A bit over a year ago I decided to disable AMP on this site. I have a long history with AMP and at some point I was one of it’s main critics. I’ve since accepted that it has a role to play, with no valid alternative. At the same time, I am happy to NOT have to support it on this site.

I did a deep dive into my site’s analytics one month after I disabled the AMP where I did not see any meaningful (negative or positive) impact.

A year later results are roughly the same. My site is doing just fine and I get plenty of traffic from Google.

The following traffic chart shows that my Google traffic does not look any worse than the traffic from a year before.

It’s a bit hard to see due to one big day with a lot of traffic, so I did a zoomed-in version for only 6 months out of the period.

Blue line represent traffic without AMP and orange line represents traffic with AMP. As you can tell, my search traffic has improved since I disabled AMP. A lot of it can be attributed to me writing additional articles in the last year. Still, I feel very confident that disabling AMP did not have a negative impact on my search traffic.

Disabling AMP also took the frustration around it out of my life, so it was a great choice. I would highly recommend small time bloggers and publishers like myself to not waste any of their time on AMP.