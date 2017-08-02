Mapping Donald Trump’s Tweets

Share this:

A year and a half ago I Tried To Virtually Stalk Mark Zuckerberg. It was a failed attempted and instead I analyzed comments on one of Mark’s posts.

Few days ago I came across a repo/archive of Donald Trump’s Tweets and I thought it would be interesting to run a similar analysis on this data.

My methodology remained the same from the original post. The only difference was that I followed advise from one of the comments and used cosine similarity to find relationship between 2 tweets.

The results were not great, but I wanted to share them anyway in case someone will find something interesting. Note that Tweets are simplified, to help with the analysis, but they are still very readable.

Here are the top 30 words that Trump used, across his entire Twitter history:

And here you can find the network of Tweets from 2017, that looks like the image bellow.

You can also download it as PDF.

