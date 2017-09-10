Latest news headlines in pure HTML, for Irma evacuees on low internet connection

Share this:

I created a light weight RSS reader for people on poor internet connection to get latest headlines: https://www.alexkras.com/textnews/

I am kind of away form keyboard, but saw that Tweet from @samccone pointing out that http://lite.cnn.com/ was making users download a lot of JavaScript, … and now it seems down. https://twitter.com/samccone/status/906714941360553986.

I wanted to provide a lighter way to get latest headlines on poor connection.

It’s a quick edit to my old project( removed Boostrap, Google Analytics and added Twitter feed for #irma) Simple RSS Reader in 85 Lines of PHP.

If anybody knows a good RSS feed to add, or wants to fork it and do a better job, please be my guest.

If you know somebody who can benefit from this, please share.

