Fix Issue with Python installed via Brew after OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 Update

Looks like the recent update to OS X El Capitan version 10.11.6 breaks python installed via homebrew . At least it happened to me both on my work and my home machines.

If you are experience the same issue, you may see something that looks as following:

$ python
Python 2.7.10 (default, Oct 23 2015, 19:19:21)
[GCC 4.2.1 Compatible Apple LLVM 7.0.0 (clang-700.0.59.5)] on darwin
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> exit()
$ pip
-bash: pip: command not found
~$ python --version
Python 2.7.10
~$ pip --version
-bash: pip: command not found

Here are the steps that I took to fix the issue:

Open ~/.bash_profile in my text editor of choice Add the following line at the end of the file export PATH="/usr/local/opt/python/libexec/bin:$PATH" Save and exit the file From terminal, run source ~/.bash_profile . Note that this step is optional, and needed only if you already had the terminal open.

After which, the pyhon again was getting loaded from the right path:

~$ python --version
Python 2.7.13
~$ pip --version
pip 9.0.1 from /usr/local/lib/python2.7/site-packages (python 2.7)

