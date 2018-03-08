Introducing my YouTube Channel

Share this:

I decided to try out video blogging on YouTube. I have no idea if anybody will care, but so far it’s been fun and I am able to put out content a lot faster than I did with text. Sure quality is not great, but sometimes I just have a quick thing to say.

I do not plan to post all my videos on this blog, only the better ones. So if you’d like to see all of my videos please make sure to Subscribe to my YoutTube channel.

I was inspired to try this by my friend, who has a similar channel. You can check him out bellow.

So far I’ve made three more videos. In first two I talked about how I got into Software Engineering:

In the last video, I share some thoughts on Texting and Driving.

Thank you for taking a look. I promise to work on my diction 🙂

