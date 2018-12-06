How to Rollback WordPress 5 to older version

I usually update my WordPress as soon as I can for security reasons. I tried WordPress 5 and I did not like it.

My main complain is that I write in WordPress using Markdown and it is not well supported in WordPress 5. My posts were converted to HTML on save, and I did not see a way to turn it back into markdown at a later edit. This is a deal breaker for me.

I looked into rolling back WordPress and sure enough there is a plug-in for that – WP Downgrade.

Make sure to do a back up before performing a downgrade, in case something goes wrong.

I just had to install the plug in, active it, and navigate to Settings -> WP Downgrade.

I’ve set target version to 4.9.8, which at the time of writing is the latest release prior to WordPress 5. I encourage everyone to check for latest pre WordPress 5 release version by visiting: https://wordpress.org/download/releases/.

After that, there is a link at the bottom mentioning that:

In order to perform the upgrade/downgrade to WP 4.9.8 please go to Update Core.

I clicked that link and at the WordPress Updates page, I clicked “Reinstall Now” button under the WordPress version (4.9.8 in my case).

Voila, I have my Markdown editor back to write this post.

P.S. I disabled WP Downgrade after installation and everything still works as expected.