How to Manually Add Phrases to Localize.js

Localize.js is a great service. Gone are the days of having to internationalize your websites by hand.

That being said, existing UI has a pretty annoying in my opinion limitation – there is no way to add phrases manually. 99% of the time, Localize.js is able to automatically pick up all of the phrases on the page, but there is always that 1 percent.

Turns out there is a way to add phrases manually, though, using their API available via developer tools console.

To do so:

Open developer tools, and in console type in window.Localize.phrase("YOU PHRASE HERE") Check network tab for call to https://global.localizecdn.com/api/lib/ and make sure you can see the the right phrase in your network request. In Localize.js web UI check if the new phrase is seen under Phrases -> Search -> Pending Approve the phrase there. Confirm that it now visible under Phrases -> Search -> Published Confirm that is now translates properly on your site.

Here are a couple of screen shots of how it actually looks like:

Adding Phrase via console



Checking Network Tab



Hope this helps.