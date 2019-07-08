Golang Set Example

Golang does not have built it sets. Basic functionality can be mimicked using maps with empty struct{} . Another option is to use a Boolean value, but empty struct does not use any space, and therefore more efficient. Another benefit of empty struct is that Boolean value can be set to true or false , which could be confusing in cases where we just want to check for key existence in a set, regardless of it’s value.

Bellow is a working basic implementation, you can also see it in Go Playground: https://play.golang.org/p/ZDSXwXRHnMh.