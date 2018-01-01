Do NOT Share Your Google Photos

Share this:

All shared Google Photos are open to the public! Bellow is a screenshot of my private photo that I shared with one person, open in Private Tab (Incognito Mode) in Firefox. I was not asked to login.

In fact, you can test it yourself by visiting this link.

Backstory

This New Year’s morning my mother asked me: “Can you make sure my Google Photos are not public?” My thought she was wrong (come on, mom) and that they were all private. I copied a link to a random photo and opened it in a Private Tab to investigate. To my horror, it loaded just fine…

Turns out EVERY photo shared in Google Photos becomes Public by default. The only security measure is that the album link is hard to guess. It was pointed out that this link is really HARD to guess. It does not need to be guessed. All it would take for some strangers to get access to my private photos, is for one of my relatives to share this link by mistake.

Google Photos is NOT Google Drive

I am a big fan of Google Drive and Google Photos. I got all my family members to switch to Google Photos to back up and organize their ever growing digital collections.

I never realized that the sharing behavior was so different between Google Drive and Google Photos.

Google Drive – What I Expected

In Google Driver there are two options to share:

By email: ONLY people with this email will be able to view or edit the files Via Sharable Link: Anyone with a link will be able to view or edit the files

As can be seen, these two options are clearly described in Google Drive. There are valid use cases for getting a sharable link. But if the email option is chosen, only users who are signed in to Google with their email will get access to the data.

Google Photos – Not What I Expected

Since Google Photos only had the email option, I assumed that the behavior will be similar to the email option in Google Drive. Here is a screenshot from Google Photos. Nothing in the UI indicated that a sharable link will be created.

It looks like photos will only be shared with selected users.

Turns out it’s more like:

Create an album if photo is not in an album yet. Create a sharable link for the album. Anyone with a link can view the photos. Email people whose emails was specified via share form, with a sharable link.

In other words, sharing an album on Google Photos, makes it accessible to anyone with a link. This is definitely NOT what I expected.

What to do next

First, I would like raise awareness about this issue. I know some people might have very private photos stored on Google Photos (I do).

Second, I think that this is a lazy design. I hope that Google will address it soon. If you are not happy about it, please make sure to let Google know. I did not see any option to change this default behavior. If that option exists, please let me know in the comment area and I will update the post. So far, it looks like it’s a known “issue” that was there for at least one year.

Last but not least, I would encourage everyone who uses Google Photos to check their shared albums and to un-share anything that they would like to keep private.

To un-share an album:

Navigate to Google Photos Select a “Sharing” tab on the left Open the shared album in a new browser tab Select “More Options” (3 vertical dots) menu Select “Sharing Options” Switch the “Share” toggle to OFF Repeat steps above for all public albums

I would suggest using Google Drive (or other 3rd party services) to privately share photos instead, until this issue is resolved.

