Death by Redesign

What does 1 + 2 + 3 equal to? It was 6, not anymore. Apple released its new operating system (iOS 11) for iPhone on September 19, 2017. One of the updates was a redesigned calculator app. Mid October, a post titled “Try quickly typing 1 + 2 + 3 into the iOS 11 Calculator. I bet you won’t get 6” went viral on Reddit and other social media.

I was looking forward to the next iOS 11 update, hoping that Apple would fix the issue. Nope! Today I updated my phone for the second time and the issue is still there.

It is not just Apple though. I’ve shared similar frustrations with a lot of tech companies. Google Maps redesign a while back, butchered links to businesses. Earlier today I was looking for a local market to share with a friend. I found it in Google maps, but there was no link to share. I had to re-type the market name (now that I knew it) back into Google Search to get a sharable link.

My mother had a six-year-old HP printer that she loved, but it finally died. We bought here a comparable but newer model to replace it. HP removed all buttons on the old model (copy, scan, fax etc.) with a tiny touchscreen. My mother keeps her printer under the desk. Now she has to squat down to see the tiny touchscreen every time she needs to make a copy.

I was walking with a friend a few weeks back and I told him about the 1 + 2 + 3 issue. He said:
“I know exactly what you mean. Most of the apps that I use on my phone are constantly changing. As soon as I begin to feel like I finally learned the new UI, bam, the app is completely redesigned again.”

I am not against redesign. There is a saying in Russian: “Measure seven times, before making the first cut”. There is a saying in English: “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it”. I wish more companies would do that.

Do you have an example of redesign gone bad? Please share it in the comment area bellow.

