Compile Node.js to Native Binaries

Guillermo Rauch (Socket.io, Mangoose.js, Hyper.js, Now) is the guy to watch, and last night he did not disappoint. The following tweet announced pkg – a simple tool to generate a native executable file from Node.js code targeting Mac, Linux, and Windows.
Introducing
pkg
Single command binary compilation for Node.js pic.twitter.com/Dbe9L1gb0x
— ZEIT (@zeithq) April 29, 2017
To try it out, I decided to re-implement the
ls -alh command, that would display all files in the current folder, as well as their size in a human readable format.
Node already supports getting a list of files
fs.readdirSync and their size
fs.statSync.
I’ve installed a 3rd party library called filesize to convert the byte sizes to a human readable format.
The final program –
ls.js – only took me 5 minutes to write and looked as such:
const fs = require('fs');
const filesize = require('filesize');
var files = fs.readdirSync('./');
files.forEach(file => {
let fsize = filesize(fs.statSync(file).size)
console.log(`${file} - ${fsize}`);
});
Next I installed
pkg, via
npm install -g pkg.
Finally, I ran the
pkg ls.js command to generate the binaries. Since I didn’t specify a specific target,
pkg built binaries for 3 default platforms – Mac, Linux, and Windows.
I’ve run my generated executable
./ls-macos and got the following output:
The generated files are kind of big, but considering how easy it was to generate a binary while leveraging
npm, I think it is a worthy trade off. I am excited about the project and see a lot of potential.
May be next time my mom is having a computer problem, I can send her a binary to execute 🙂
