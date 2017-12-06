Bitcoin Energy Waste

Share this:

Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index estimates the cost of annual bitcoin mining to be 32 Terawatt*Hour.

Their methodology for the estimate can be summarized as follows:

Calculate total mining revenue based on current Bitcoin price Assume that 60% of revenue will be spent on electricity Estimate how much 1 Kilowatt*Hour of electricity cost miners Calculate the total cost

On December 5, 2017, the estimate for annual energy consumption was 32 Terawatt*Hour.

Let’s say an average car drives 12,000 miles per year, with average fuel efficiency being 20 miles per gallon, resulting in 12,000 miles / 20 miles per hour = 600 gallons of gas being consumed by a car per year. One gallon of gas generates about 33.41 Killowat-Hour. Hence an average car consumes about 600 gallons * 33.41 Kilowatt-Hour = 20046 Killowat-Hour, in a given year.

Let’s assume Bitcoin price will stabilize at 32T TerawattHour per year or 3.2e+10 KilowattHour.

Which is like putting 3.2e+10 Kilowatt*Hour / 20046 Killowat*hour = 1,596,328 more cars on the road.

Most of Bitcoin miners currently located in China where coal is the main energy source.

No further comment.

