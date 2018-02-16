Angular 1 Disappeared from Google Search Results

Share this:

I use AngularJS (aka Angular 1) in my daily work. When I need to look up documentation for something specific, I just search for it on Google. At least I used to do that. Few days ago I noticed that this approach was no longer working.

For example today I wanted to look up behavior of $watchGroup method and did not see any any official Angular documentation in the search result. I tried the same search on Duck Duck Go and saw the expected page as their first result.

I searched for the same thing on Bing and it was at the top as well.

I repeated my search on Google and noticed a link to the official documentation all the way at the bottom. But instead of linking to the specific page it was linking to the top level domain instead.

This experience further solidified my opinion that It’s NOT OK to Still Use Angular 1 in 2018.

At the same time, I am not sure what to make out of these search results. Is this just a bug or something that is being done by Google on purpose?

I’ve always being a fan of Google, even when I criticized some of their other products. For now though, I will have to switch to Duck Duck Go on my dev machine, at least until all our apps are migrated to React 🙂

