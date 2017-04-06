64% of Developers are still using Angular 1 vs Angular 2+

Two years ago I wrote a blog post on Angular Performance, that remains the most popular post on this site. Even two years ago it seemed like Angular 1 was on it’s way out, so I was surprise to see my Angular 1 post still getting so much traffic.

I conducted a poll on Twitter, to see if people still were using Angular 1.

Looks like 2/3 of developers (that are using Angular), are still using Angular 1. My co-worker pointed out that this result makes sense, considering how many legacy apps were built with Angular 1.

This poll did not reflect a total number of developers who are using Angular vs people who moved on to other frameworks instead of upgrading to Angular 2+, but it would be interesting to know.

What about you? Are you using (or have you used) Angular? Are you still using Angular 1, upgraded to Angular 2 or moved to a different framework? Please share in the comment area bellow.

Update: Some people expressed concerns over the small sample size.

Using http://www.surveysystem.com/sscalc.htm with population of let say 100,000K Front End developers(or more) and sample size of 44, 64% gives us confidence interval of 14.18.

So:

64 – 14.18 = 49.82%

36 + 14.18 = 50.18%

It’s also good too remember, that it could go the other way 🙂 , like such:

64 + 14.18 = 78.18%

36 – 14.18 = 21.82%

In other words, even assuming the worst error possible, I am 95% confident that at least half of Front End developers are still using Angular 1 vs Angular 2+, based purely on my poll data. Even though those results are not surprising, I prefer to look at real data (when available) instead of trusting my hunches.