5 Rules to Cope with a Miserable Tech Job

Background

Few years ago I found myself in a less than ideal situation, I’ve recently accepted a job that was not a good fit. By my sixth month in a company I was ready to quit. At the same time, my wife and I just found out that we were expecting our second child and she asked me to stick around until the baby was born. Changing jobs in the US often means changing health insurance and it was not something that we wanted to do in the middle of the pregnancy.

I ended up staying at that job for another eight months, leaving shortly after my son was born. I came up with five rules, that helped me to make the rest of my time there less miserable. I still have those rules and I find myself referring to them from time to time.

I am sure that some people will be quick to point out, that the best thing to do in a miserable job situation is to quit and find another job. While I generally agree, I recognize that sometimes it’s not a valid option. Economy could change. Some people live in places that don’t have as many options. Pregnancy. Sickness of a loved one. There could be various situations when a quick job change may not be possible.

I wanted to share my experience in hopes that it will be helpful to someone. Here are my rules:

No Comment on the Product No Comment on Revenue No Comment on Future of the Company Stay out of all conflicts and controversies No work on side tasks, while I have time sensitive tickets assigned to me

No Comment on the Product, Revenue, and Future of the Company

These are very similar rules, but it helped me to separate them into their own categories. The company that I worked for was dumping millions of dollars into a failing product. I disagreed with the product offering and often would find myself expressing my concerns. It was made clear to me on numerous occasions that my opinion on the product was not going to be considered. My continues resistance caused me to get stressed out, without providing any meaningful value. Same can be said about the revenue and the future of the company. We were spending a lot of money on the failing product and it was beginning to add up.

Writing working code was the only thing expected from me. Avoiding all other areas of discussion helped me to focus better on that task. It also allowed my ego to get out of the way. It was, after all, very possible that I was wrong, and that the company WAS doing the right thing.

Stay out of all conflicts and controversies

This is a good rule to follow for any workplace, but it was particularly helpful in a place that did not value my input. Staying out of drama (politics, arguing over two equally good technology choices etc.) allowed me to focus better on turning requirements into working code.

No work on side tasks, while I have time sensitive tickets assigned to me

In general I like to focus on important things and help people. When I first started working at the company, it had only a few integration tests, no unit tests, no JavaScript linting, no code coverage tool etc. I spent a large portion of my first 6 months advocating for the team to adopt some of these practices. When I would touch a poorly written code, I would take the time to re-write it and add unit tests. When I would hear my co-workers struggling with a complicated bug, I would take my time to help them debug it. I would take the time to share my experience with more junior developers.

All of this little things added up, causing me to take longer than expected to complete my work. The management did not see the value that I was adding and instead would look down on me for “taking too long” to complete a “simple task”. We had a few developers who moved fast (and broke many things) and I was expected to be more like them.

My life became easier once I realized that I was simply expected to close tickets as fast as possible.

Conclusion

It is important to make the best out of any situation. My simple rules made the remainder of my time with the company tolerable and allowed me to focus my energy on other things that were important to me. I got to be more happy and present with my family. I used experience gained debugging some of our performance issues to write two of my best posts: 11 Tips to Improve AngularJS Performance and Simple Guide to Finding a JavaScript Memory Leak in Node.js. I was able to invest a few months into find my next job, that was a much better fit.

I strongly believe that the best response to a miserable job is finding a new job. I hope my five rules will be helpful, when the best response is not an option.

